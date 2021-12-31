1ST Source Bank Buys 4,513 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.16. 45,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,582. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

