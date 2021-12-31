1ST Source Bank Purchases 419 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 58.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 14.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.81. 64,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,105,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

