$2.07 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.82. 435,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,182. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

