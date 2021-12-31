$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,233,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dana by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dana by 57.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 15,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. Dana has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

