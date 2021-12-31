$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to report sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.43 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Shares of CE stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 1,472.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 162,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

