$2.78 EPS Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.82. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.01. 5,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

