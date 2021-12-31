$2.84 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the highest is $2.92. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $3.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.59 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NYSE UHS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. FMR LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after buying an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

