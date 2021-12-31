2,578 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $165.73 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

