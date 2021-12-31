258 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,569,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $5,966,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 179,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

