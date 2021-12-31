$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

Shares of GWW opened at $516.66 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $487.36 and a 200-day moving average of $452.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

