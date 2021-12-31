$3.40 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.71. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $3.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $9.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $25.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.08 to $32.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.54. 10,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

