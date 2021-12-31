$347.96 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $347.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $351.61 million. RadNet posted sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RadNet by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in RadNet by 53.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RadNet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 150,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,678. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

