360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 5.4%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 16,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,795,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.