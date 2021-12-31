36,353 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,127,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 562,886 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 434,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

