3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

