3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $26,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 40.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

MMM opened at $177.64 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.96. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

