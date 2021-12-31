3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

