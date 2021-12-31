$420.85 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post sales of $420.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.40 million to $425.30 million. NOW posted sales of $319.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NOW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NOW by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NOW by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 237,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,603 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. 1,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $935.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.94. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

