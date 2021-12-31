4,676 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

NYSE CNI opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

