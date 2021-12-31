$47.70 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post $47.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $245.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.