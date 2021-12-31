$48.61 Million in Sales Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will report $48.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.80 million and the lowest is $47.41 million. UMH Properties reported sales of $42.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $188.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMH. Aegis boosted their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UMH opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

