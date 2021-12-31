$50.67 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $50.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the lowest is $49.20 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $53.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $204.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.67 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $195.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 1,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

