5,172 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $101.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

