$57.27 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $57.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $238.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 66,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,994. The firm has a market cap of $860.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.