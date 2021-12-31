$65.97 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce sales of $65.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.65 billion and the highest is $66.36 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $260.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $263.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $256.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.82 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

NYSE:MCK opened at $248.90 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

