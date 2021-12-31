$68.83 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $68.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the lowest is $68.15 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $296.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

DCT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,040. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.46 and a beta of -1.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

