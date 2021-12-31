$68.83 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to post sales of $68.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.15 million. Duck Creek Technologies posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $296.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.19 million to $300.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $344.18 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $346.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of DCT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.44. 7,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.46 and a beta of -1.12.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.