6,975 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,975 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

