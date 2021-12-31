$72.46 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce $72.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Inseego posted sales of $86.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $261.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 7.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Inseego by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $5.82 on Friday. Inseego has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $611.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

