805 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $256.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.33.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.