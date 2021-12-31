8,200 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after acquiring an additional 334,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 39.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $258.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

