825 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after buying an additional 1,986,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,214,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $115.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.23 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.