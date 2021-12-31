$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $83.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. S&T Bancorp reported sales of $85.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $340.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.10 million to $342.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock remained flat at $$31.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.