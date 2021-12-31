8PAY Price Tops $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $237,230.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,654.24 or 0.07890625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00073324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,386.25 or 1.00162090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00052608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007875 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

