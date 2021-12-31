8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 11,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,256,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in 8X8 by 17.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 8X8 by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

