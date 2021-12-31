9,892 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,880,000 after buying an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after buying an additional 1,478,194 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,505,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,666,000 after buying an additional 4,756,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,639,000 after buying an additional 220,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

