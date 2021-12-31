Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

