Abbrea Capital LLC Has $844,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

