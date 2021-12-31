AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

