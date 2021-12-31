Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

Abiomed stock opened at $362.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.36. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

