ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. ABM Industries reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after buying an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

