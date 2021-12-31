Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,579. The stock has a market cap of $261.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.