Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $155.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -267.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.