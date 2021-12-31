Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.