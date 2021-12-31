Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $570.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $635.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $622.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

