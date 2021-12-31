Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) shares traded up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.97. 65,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 121,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.64 to C$1.55 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$127.21 million and a PE ratio of 88.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.96.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

