Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,332 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $311,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $114.65 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

