Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 192,127 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,127 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $134,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 943,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 301,297 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

