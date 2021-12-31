Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $224.99 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,177 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $224,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 69,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

