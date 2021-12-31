Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $114,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 519,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 109,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $109.83.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.